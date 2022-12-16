Bomb attack in Turkey targets police van, injuring 9

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Government officials say a remote-controlled bomb has exploded on a highway in Turkey as a van carrying police officers drove past, injuring all nine occupants. The interior minister said five people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred Friday near the city of Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey. The bomb was placed inside a parked vehicle near a market selling livestock. Eight police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals as a precaution but were not in serious condition. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Kurdish militants have been behind similar attacks in the region in the past. Islamic and leftist extremists have also carried out bombings in the country.

