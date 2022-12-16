Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband will visit a 988 call center that’s part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff has spoken out on the importance of mental health for adults and children. Emhoff will meet with crisis counselors and call center operators on Friday and receive a tour of the Maryland center. Emhoff’s visit comes as the entertainment industry reels from the suicide this week of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The White House says it wants to shed light on the resources available for dealing with mental health challenges.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.