NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court has determined the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem’s removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially affirmed a non-unanimous 2020 appeals court ruling that had dismissed the chapter’s attempt to return a statue of a Confederate soldier to the grounds of the former Forsyth County Courthouse in downtown Winston-Salem. But the justices opted Friday to remand the case to the Forsyth County Superior Court for further proceedings in line with the court’s opinion.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

