Noah Centineo moves away from rom-coms with ‘The Recruit’

Noah Centineo is moving away from the “To All the Boys” YA rom-com franchise that made him famous and will star in “The Recruit” for Netflix. Centineo plays an attorney, Owen, who joins the CIA. On his first day with the intelligence agency, he is tasked with weeding through correspondence and finds a possible threat. The series also stars Laura Haddock. Centineo also is an executive producer on the series created by Alexi Hawley. Centineo most recently appeared in the DC Comics movie “Black Adam.” All eight-episodes of “The Recruit” are now streaming.

