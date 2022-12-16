Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is seeking U.N. help in securing long-term aid for survivors of last summer’s record-breaking floods before recovery funds run out next month. The World Food Program says the dangerous threshold could come as early as Jan. 15 if funds are not urgently raised. A WFP official says this could mark “a very serious crisis ahead of us as we go into 2023.” Meanwhile, the U.K.-based Islamic Relief charity on Friday urged donors to step up ahead of the harsh winter. The unprecedented flooding, which experts attribute in part to climate change, erupted in mid June. More than 1,700 people were killed and at one point during the summer deluge, a third of Pakistan’s territory was under water.