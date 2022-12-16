Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new Pentagon office set up to track reports of unidentified flying objects has received “several hundreds” of new reports, but no evidence so far of alien life. That’s according to the leadership of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office. It was set up in July and is responsible for not only tracking unidentified objects in the sky, but also underwater or in space. The office was established following more than a year of attention on unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed but have sometimes been reluctant to report due to fear of stigma.

