Repeated bomb threats cause disruption in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia have evacuated the country’s main airport, schools, hotels, a shopping mall and sports venues for hours after receiving what ultimately turned out to be fake bomb threats. The 23 locations that received threats on Friday are the latest in a series of such incidents. For more than two months, emailed bomb threats have sent police anti-terrorism squads to empty schools, public institutions and shopping malls almost daily. They didn’t find explosive devices at any of them. Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski described the threats as “hybrid terrorist attacks” originating from abroad, and said they aimed to cause fear and paralyze the system.

