Greece: Bail set for policeman who shot Roma teenager

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has decided that a police officer accused of fatally injuring a Roma teenager during a car chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill should be released on bail pending trial. The Dec. 5 shooting of 16-year-old Kostas Frangoulis, a father of one, triggered days of protests which often turned violent despite calls for restraint by the teenager’s family and Roma community leaders. Frangloulis, who was shot in the head, died in hospital last week. A panel of judges issued the decision Monday, ordering the 34-year-old officer to be released pending trial.

