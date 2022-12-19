Norway’s aging king hospitalized again
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s 83-year-old King Harald V has been admitted to a hospital due to an infection and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. The Norwegian palace said in a brief statement Monday that the king will remain in the hospital in Oslo for a few days. Harald has been hospitalized several times in recent months. His duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial, and he holds no political power. He ascended to the throne following the death of his father, King Olav, in 1991.