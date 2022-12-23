Police: Mall of America on lockdown after reported shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say a shooting sent the Mall of America into lockdown for about an hour. The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that police and emergency medical crews were on the scene of a shooting at the largest mall in the U.S. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside. Videos posted on social media showed shoppers hiding in stores. The reported shooting comes as shopping centers and malls across the U.S. see an influx of shoppers just days before Christmas.

