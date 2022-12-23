Rabuka sworn in as Fiji prime minister after close election
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sitiveni Rabuka has been sworn in as Fiji’s prime minister, capping a tense week in a fragile Pacific democracy where the former military commander first held office more than two decades ago. He won the nomination by one vote over incumbent Frank Bainimarama at a sitting of the Fijian Parliament in Suva. Rabuka, the head of the People’s Alliance Party, won after forming a majority coalition with two other parties following last week’s close and contentious election. On Thursday, army and navy personnel were reportedly called in to protect minority groups over threats against them following the vote. During his swearing-in, Rabuka pledged to “obey, observe, uphold and maintain” the constitution. He also called Bainimarama to thank him for his contributions over the last 16 years.