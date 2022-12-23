Renowned painter’s son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

BOSTON (AP) — The son of a renowned American painter has been convicted of four counts of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Vincent Gillespie of Athol, Massachusetts, was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings. Investigators said Gillespie pushed, yelled at and fought with police, maneuvering to a line of officers defending an exterior door. Sentencing is scheduled for March 17. Vincent Gillespie is the son of renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie, who died in 2000.

