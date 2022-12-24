Truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa; 8 killed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday. Emergency services officials said that the top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion. Several houses and vehicles have been damaged by the explosion. The tanker was reportedly delivering gas to the nearby O.R. Tambo Memorial Hospital, where some of the injured were treated. Patients in some units at the hospital had to be evacuated because of the explosion and fire. Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg, said the incident will be investigated.

