US slams Taliban for women’s NGO jobs ban in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. has condemned the Taliban for ordering non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to stop employing women. It is the latest blow to female rights and freedoms since the Taliban seized power last year, following bans on high school and university education and restrictions on clothing and traveling alone. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday he was deeply concerned that the ban will disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions in the country. The Taliban government issued the order allegedly because some female employees didn’t wear the Islamic headscarf correctly. Aid agencies are expected to make a joint statement on Sunday.

