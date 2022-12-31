N. Korea to boost nuclear warhead production ‘exponentially’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to increase the production of nuclear warheads “exponentially.” State media reported Sunday that Kim called for drastically boosting the country’s military power to protect its national interests as the U.S. and its allies apply more military pressure on North Korea. The official Korean Central News Agency cites Kim as saying North Korea is compelled to boost the production of nuclear warheads “exponentially” to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons. It says Kim has also ordered the manufacturing of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with a swift, retaliatory attack capability. Kim also reportedly said North Korea will launch its first military spy satellite in the near future.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.