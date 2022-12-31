Pope Francis grateful for ‘noble’ Benedict and his prayers

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has expressed gratitude to his late predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, hours after his death. Francis at a New Year’s Eve prayer service Saturday in St. Peter’s Basilica made his first comments about the late churchman whom he hailed as “noble” and “kind.” he thanked Benedict for his prayers in his nearly 10 years in retirement. The Vatican said Benedict will have the simple funeral he wanted on Thursday, when Francis will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Square. The 95-year-old Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had resided since shortly after shocking the world by retiring in 2013. Benedict was frail for years.

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and GIADA ZAMPANO Associated Press

