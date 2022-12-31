UK problems won’t go away in 2023, Sunak warns

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the U.K. has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not “go away” in 2023. But he believed that the coronation of King Charles III in May will help bring the country together. Sunak said the U.K. was rocked this year by the “profound economic impact” caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. He said his government has taken “difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control” and helped Britons cope with a cost of living crisis driven by sharply rising energy bills. He did not mention the U.K.’s political chaos this year.

