Proud Boys go to trial on sedition as Jan. 6 probe heats up

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy trial of Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants is coming at a pivotal time in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot and its prosecution of Jan. 6 defendants. Federal prosecutors in Washington are hoping to build on their recent courtroom victory against leaders of another far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers. Jury selection in the trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four others is underway. Opening statements could come later this week. The trial is taking place just as the Justice Department’s wide-ranging investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election appears to be heating up.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.