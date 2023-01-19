Drugs, other risks ruled out at prison where dozens got sick

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A state Corrections Department official says testing to determine the reason two dozen employees at a state prison this week needed medical treatment for dizziness, nausea and vomiting has ruled out “narcotics or hazardous materials.” An Illinois State Police hazardous materials team responded Wednesday afternoon to Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. Prison system spokesperson Naomi Puzzello says staff members responded to an inmate “medical incident.” They became ill and were treated at various hospitals. Puzzello says state police retrieved two substances found at the site, a nasal spray and powder. Each was analyzed and found to contain a number of chemicals that can be irritants to the respiratory system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.