Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is unveiling a military plan Thursday for his nuclear-armed country through the rest of this decade. It’s meant to take into account the impact of the war in Ukraine and threats around the world. The plan is expected to include higher military spending in line with NATO expectations that members spend 2% of GDP on defense. Macron is laying out the plan in a new year’s speech to civilian and military staff at the Mont-de-Marsan air base in southern France. It comes as U.S. military officials and allies are meeting in Germany on Friday and are expected to announce new military support for Ukraine.

