Indiana police kill shooter in Walmart, 1 person wounded

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana authorities say a gunman shot at police as he weaved through the aisles of a Walmart before officers shot and killed him. Evansville Police Department Sgt. Anna Gray says the gunman wounded at least one other person late Thursday. They were taken to an area hospital. The suspect and victim have not been identified. Multiple Evansville police officers and Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies entered the store searching for the shooter. Gray says he would “shoot at officers and move” in different areas of the store. Police were not sure how many people the gunman shot at and they were seeking other possible wounded.

