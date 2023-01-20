Macron proposed increased military spending plan until 2030

MONT-DE-MARSAN, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a substantial boost in military spending through the end of this decade to face evolving threats. Macron announced a proposal for 413 billion euros in military spending for the period of 2024-2030, to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world.” That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros in a similar military plan for 2019-2025. He made the announcement in a speech addressing new defense strategy in the wake of the Ukraine war and other threats.

