Man’s body found in Serbia as Balkans struggles with floods
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says that a man’s body has been pulled out of a swollen river in a southwestern town and rescuers are searching for another man as floods in the Balkans close down schools, cut railway traffic and soak homes and farmland. The floods this week in Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and Kosovo have been triggered by heavy rainfall and unseasonably warm weather. The temperatures dropped in most areas on Friday as rain turned into snow. Torrential rains that were untypical for winter months caused many small rivers and streams in the region to overflow, flooding the surrounding areas and forcing people from their homes.