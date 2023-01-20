Poland PM: Foreign divers near key port posed no threat

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and the nation’s security official say that foreign divers rescued from near a key port where they had no authorization to be posed no threat to vital infrastructure or public safety. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki made the statement late Thursday after receiving a report on the incident near an oil port in the Gulf of Gdansk, which had raised security concerns given the high tensions with Russia over energy deliveries. The divers had Spanish identity documents. They were rescued early Sunday after they sent a distress message when their unregistered boat malfunctioned in stormy weather.

