Ukrainians wrap up landmine clearance exercises in Cambodia

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — A group of 15 Ukrainian deminers are wrapping up a week of training in Cambodia, where experts who have cleared minefields from one of the world’s most contaminated countries shared their expertise with the relative newcomers to the dangerous job. Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998. The problem in Ukraine is a new one since the Russian invasion last year. Ukrainian deminer Stanislav Kulykiusky told reporters Friday his team was grateful for the training, saying that at home already 64 deminers had been injured and 13 killed in the line of duty.

By SOPHENG CHEANG and DAVID RISING Associated Press

