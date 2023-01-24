7 killed in Texas highway crash; 1 in critical condition

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — A young passenger of an SUV involved in a head-on collision on a Texas highway that left seven others dead remains in critical condition. The Texas Department of Safety said the crash happened Sunday in suburban Comal County, near San Antonio, when a pickup truck veered into an oncoming lane and struck the SUV. Authorities say five of the victims killed were riding in the SUV, including two children and the driver. Both the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck were pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities did not immediately release names or ages of the victims.

