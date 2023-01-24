Bassett, Butler, Yeoh, Fraser, others react to Oscar nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Bassett, a supporting actress nominee for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” was thinking about the late Chadwick Boseman and his legacy. Austin Butler, a best actor nominee for “Elvis,” was thinking about the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. They and other nominees had emotional reactions on Tuesday to their Oscar nominations. “We finally have a seat at the table,” said Michelle Yeoh, nominated for best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” on behalf of Asians around the world. Brendan Fraser, nominated for best actor for “The Whale,” called the film “a gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life.”

