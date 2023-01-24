Cargo ship sinks between South Korea, Japan; 5 crew rescued

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean and Japanese coast guards are searching for 17 crewmembers of a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship that sank in waters between South Korea and Japan. The coast guard of the southern South Korean island of Jeju said five crewmembers were rescued by nearby vessels after the Jin Tian sank about 93 miles south of the island early Wednesday while transporting lumber. It said 14 of the crewmembers are Chinese and eight are from Myanmar.

