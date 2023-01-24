Lady Gaga, Rihanna earn best original song Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga and Rihanna earned Oscar nominations Tuesday in a best original song category that found Taylor Swift left out. Gaga was nominated for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” while Rihanna became a first-time nominee through “Lift Me Up,” a song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” They will compete at the 2023 Academy Awards. Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” was left out. Diane Warren received her 14th Oscar nomination with her song “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.” Other nominees are M.M. Keeravaani’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” which was written by Chandrabose, while Ryan Lott and David Byrne wre nominated for “This is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.