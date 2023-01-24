LSU student fatally hit by a car was raped first, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Four people have been charged in the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who authorities say was assaulted, then left in an East Baton Rouge sub-division, where she was then struck and killed by a motor vehicle. Authorities say three men and a 17-year-old were arrested Monday. The 17-year-old’s name is being withheld because he is a juvenile. He and 18-year-old Kaivon Washington stand charged with third-degree rape. Two other men were charged with principle to third-degree rape, meaning they were present but did not take part in the alleged crime. The woman who died was a sophomore at LSU.

