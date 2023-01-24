Monumental animal art infuses Chanel’s gleaming couture show

PARIS (AP) — Art returned to a glittering Chanel universe, with monumental animal sculptures gathering in the center of the runway-in-the-round for its Paris Fashion Week couture show, attended by the great and the good. This season, designer Virginie Viard collaborated again with contemporary artist Xavier Veilhan who used a bestiary in house founder Coco Chanel’s apartment as the creative springboard for the carnival-like spring decor. Yet much as the animals — in wood, paper and cardboard — appeared simplified and monochrome, the Chanel collection itself contrasted dramatically as its sparkled with color and sequins in unusually vibrant display.

