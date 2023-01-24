NY Legislature poised to protect reproductive, gender rights

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Legislature began taking another step toward adopting a constitutional amendment that would bar discrimination based on “pregnancy outcomes” or “gender expression.” Supporters say the provisions are intended to protect abortion rights and a person’s right to seek gender-affirming care. The proposed amendment passed in the state’s Assembly Tuesday afternoon. If approved by both houses, it would land on New York’s November 2024 general election ballots for voter ratification. The Legislature gave initial approval last summer. It was the first step in the state’s amendment process, where lawmakers have to pass a resolution twice in order to send it to voters.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

