Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry has issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) for violating labor laws. The ministry said Tuesday that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits. Glovo was smacked with a 79 million-euro ($86-million) fine last year for similar infringements of labor laws. A 2021 law in Spain classified food delivery riders as employees of the digital platforms they work for as opposed to self-employed freelancers.

