Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:08 PM

Tornado causes damage east of Houston; no injuries reported

By DAVID PHILLIP and SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that caused damage east of Houston. The National Weather Service said that a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” was on the ground near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and power lines in nearby Pasadena, a city southeast of Houston. Several vehicles, including a trailer, were damaged or flipped over in a parking lot. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The storm system was also bringing snow and ice to much of the central U.S.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content