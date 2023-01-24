Tornado causes damage east of Houston; no injuries reported

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that caused damage east of Houston. The National Weather Service said that a “large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado” was on the ground near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and power lines in nearby Pasadena, a city southeast of Houston. Several vehicles, including a trailer, were damaged or flipped over in a parking lot. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The storm system was also bringing snow and ice to much of the central U.S.

By DAVID PHILLIP and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

