Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Mississippi are advancing a bill that would transfer ownership of Jackson’s troubled water system to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board. The majority of the board would be appointed by state leaders. The new entity would assume ownership after a federally appointed interim manager finishes his work. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has said he wants the city to hold on to the water system, which has repeatedly failed for days or weeks at a time. The bill was voted out of committee Tuesday and can now be brought before the full Senate.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

