AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says a former state parole board chair violated state policy and law in her handling of cases at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Miyares said Wednesday at a news conference that Adrianne Bennett could have faced criminal charges for falsifying documents if not for the statute of limitations. An attorney for Bennett declined comment. Miyares laid out the allegations against Bennett as he outlined the findings of a yearlong investigation by his office into the practices of the board, focused especially on its activities in March and April of 2020. Miyares suggested the General Assembly should consider removing Bennett from her current role as a judge.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.