Colombia’s once most-wanted drug lord pleads guilty in US

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colombian man who was once one of the world’s most-wanted drug lords has pleaded guilty to U.S. smuggling charges and admitted that he led a violent cocaine cartel and paramilitary group. Dairo Antonio Úsuga entered his plea Wednesday in a federal court in Brooklyn. He’s better known as Otoniel. He admitted that tons of cocaine was moved with his permission and that, in his words, “homicides were committed.” Úsuga presided over the Gulf Clan, which terrorized much of northern Colombia to control major cocaine-smuggling routes. U.S. authorities have called him one of the most dangerous and most-wanted drug traffickers on the planet.

