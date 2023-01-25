European court rules Ukraine cases against Russia admissible

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Europe’s top human rights court has ruled that it can adjudicate cases brought by the Netherlands and Ukraine against Russia for alleged rights violations in eastern Ukraine in 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Wednesday’s ruling by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights is a step forward in efforts by the Netherlands and Ukraine to hold Russia legally accountable for its actions in Ukraine. It could pave the way for compensation orders. The court said a judgment on the merits of the cases will follow at a later date. The court said evidence established that from May 11, 2014, areas in eastern Ukraine controlled by separatist rebels were “under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation.”

