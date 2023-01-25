Feds: Investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death may take time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, “may take some time.” Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest. Nichols’ death has led to three separate law enforcement investigations — and the five Black officers were fired last week after an internal police probe determined they used excessive force and failed their duties to intervene and render aid.

