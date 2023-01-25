India, Egypt to promote trade, investment, fight terrorism

NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Egypt have agreed to increase trade during a visit by the Egyptian president that underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to build ties with other emerging economies. Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi agreed on measures to increase two-way trade within five years to $12 billion. Trade totaled $7.3 billion in 2021-22. The two leaders expressed concern over disruptions to food supplies and other critical resources due to the war in Ukraine. El-Sissi invited Indian businesses to invest more in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Modi sought Egypt’s cooperation in fighting cross-border terrorism, extremism, and threats to cyber security.

