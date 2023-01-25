Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians during new violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say two Palestinians have been killed in new fighting with Israeli forces. Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab a soldier in the occupied West Bank. And in east Jerusalem, a 17-year-old boy was killed after waving what Israeli police say turned out to be a fake gun at them. Wednesday’s violence brings to 20 the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire this year. Tensions have been high for months as Israel has been conducting nightly arrest raids in the West Bank, which were prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last spring.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.