Jill Biden donates inaugural wear, face masks to Smithsonian

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ocean blue tweed dress and matching coat Jill Biden wore for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration are on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. In a rare move, the museum is also showing the ensemble Jill Biden wore for evening inaugural events, an ivory silk wool dress and matching cashmere coat. She donated both outfits and their matching face masks to the Smithsonian Institution on Wednesday. First ladies usually give their inaugural ball gown to the museum. But there were no inaugural balls for President Biden, who took office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor gatherings were discouraged.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.