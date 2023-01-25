Kurdish forces seize dozens of suspected IS members in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led fighters in northeastern Syria have launched an operation against suspected Islamic State militants in the area in retaliation for an attack by the extremist group there last month, according to a statement. Syrian Democratic Forces said they raided “dozens of potential points and hideouts” in the city Raqqa and the surrounding area on Wednesday, and arrested dozens of suspected IS members. The U.S.-led coalition forces provided air cover and drone surveillance during the operation. The operation was in response to an IS attack on Raqqa in late December that killed six members of the Kurdish-led forces.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.