Pakistan arrests senior leader from ex-PM Imran Khan’s party
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested a senior leader from former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party on charges of threatening the chief of the elections overseeing body and other government officials. The arrest on Wednesday of Fawad Chaudhry was quickly condemned by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which demanded its vice president be released immediately. Chaudhry was arrested in a predawn raid at his house in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province. Islamabad police said it acted on a complaint from the Election Commission of Pakistan on charges that Chaudhry had threatened its officials.