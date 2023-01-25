Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says there’s a risk that a reform process in the German church could become “ideological.” Francis spoke in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday. He was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing calls to allow church blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and female deacons. The pope said that while dialogue is good, the process in the German church has been led by the “elite” because it doesn’t involve “all the people of God.” Francis says the goal must always be unity. German church leaders have insisted the process won’t trigger a schism.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.