Slovakia parliament changes constitution to enable snap vote

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament has amended the country’s constitution to make it possible to hold early elections. Ninety-two lawmakers voted on Wednesday in favor of an amendment that allows a snap vote if it is approved by a three-fifths majority in the 150-seat National Council of the Slovak Republic. The Constitution of Slovakia previously did not allow for an early election. After the coalition government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in December, President Zuzana Caputova gave lawmakers an end of January deadline to make the needed constitutional changes. The National Council is scheduled Thursday to start debating a possible general election date.

