South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Frigid winter weather has gripped East Asia for the second straight day, causing several deaths and multiple injuries in Japan and a scramble for flights out of South Korea’s resort island of Jeju following delays by snowstorms. Heavy snow and record cold temperatures brought widespread disruptions in Japan. South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety didn’t immediately report any major damage or injuries from subzero temperatures and icy conditions that have affected most of the country since Tuesday. But at least eight roads and 10 sea routes remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon as temperatures dipped to around minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Celsius. Among the dead in Japan is a man hit by a tree and several others linked to snow removal accidents.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

