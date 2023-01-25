The AP Interview takeaways: Pope decries expanding gun use

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is lamenting that the use of guns by civilians to defend themselves is becoming a “habit.” In an exclusive interview on Tuesday with The Associated Press, the pontiff was asked about the large number of guns in civilian hands and the frequent massacres in the United States. Francis expressed concern about when the “need to defend oneself lengthens” and “becomes a habit.” He says that people instead of making efforts “to help us live,” make efforts “to help us kill.”

