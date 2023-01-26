Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has successfully launched a rocket carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea as part of Tokyo’s effort to build up its military capability. The satellite is also meant to improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries successfully lifted off Thursday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. It was carrying the IGS-Radar 7 reconnaissance satellite, which later successfully entered its planned orbit. Japan launched the IGS program after the 1988 North Korean missile flyover of Japan.

