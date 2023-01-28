Flights canceled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy

LONDON (AP) — Struggling U.K. airline Flybe has collapsed for the second time in less than three years. The flyer initially limped into bankruptcy in March 2020, with the loss of 2,400 jobs. It was relaunched in April 2022 with hedge fund backing, but has called in the bankruptcy accountants once again after less than 12 months back in the air. The U.K’s Civil Aviation Authority warned passengers currently away from home that they should find alternative flights back, with all Flybe flights now canceled.

